Swimming Readies for First Meet of 2021

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming & diving gets back to action on Friday when it hosts Auburn at home in the first dual meet of the new year at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Tech will take the pool for the first event at 2 p.m. (EST). Live results can be found here.

The Yellow Jacket men enter the weekend ranked No. 17 in the nation according to the latest CSCAA national poll. Auburn’s men are currently ranked No. 22, with the Tiger women slotted in the No. 19 spot.

The entire dual meet will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

Order of Events

16 events

No Diving

200 medley relay

1000 free

200 IM

200 IM Free Relay

Georgia Tech diving is off this week but will return to the pool when they travel to face Florida State in Tallahassee on Jan. 16.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

