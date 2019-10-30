Swim-Dive Raises Over $9,000 for Cancer Research and Treatment

Georgia Tech Swim Across America Team Page | GT vs. Cancer Team Page

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving helped raise more than $9,000 over two meets this fall for cancer research and treatment, continuing its commitment to supporting charitable causes fighting cancer.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team for their efforts in raising money for cancer research and treatment,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “This is a cause that hits incredibly close to home for our program and for our student-athletes so to be able to raise over $9,000 is a testament to each and every one of them. I’m thankful to everyone who participated, donated and shared the links as we competed in both meets.”

The Yellow Jackets began their efforts at Swim Across America at Lake Lanier on Sept. 28, to help benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including the leukemia research project, which supports children and adults by hosting Phase 1 leukemia clinical trials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Tech also hosted the “Georgia Tech vs. Cancer” meet against Florida State on Oct. 26. Partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s “Vs. Cancer” – a nonprofit fundraising campaign founded by NCAA student-athletes – swimming and diving helped raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to children fighting the deadliest childhood cancer.

Fans and supporters can still donate to both campaigns by visiting Georgia Tech’s donation pages for Swim Across America and Vs. Cancer.