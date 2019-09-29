Swim-Dive Raises Nearly $8,500 in Swim Across America

Results | Georgia Tech Swim Across America Team Page THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving kicked off its efforts to support charitable causes fighting cancer as they took part in the Swim Across America – Atlanta Open Water Swim at Lake Lanier on Saturday. The Jackets participated in the 5K, 1-mile and half-mile races. Georgia Tech’s student-athletes raised a total of $8,380 as of Saturday, directly benefiting the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including the leukemia research project, which supports children and adults by hosting Phase 1 leukemia clinical trials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Fans and supporters can still donate to the cause by visiting the Georgia Tech Team Page HERE and selecting a member of the team roster or simply clicking “Donate Now.” All funds raised by Tech go directly to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Later in the season, the Yellow Jackets will also host a “Georgia Tech vs. Cancer” meet against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s “Vs. Cancer” – a nonprofit fundraising campaign founded by NCAA student-athletes – swimming and diving will help raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to children fighting the deadliest childhood cancer. Fans and supporters can help by visiting the Georgia Tech’s donation page HERE or by donating at the Oct. 26 meet by check, with checks made out to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF). The net proceeds raised by the Jackets will be equally distributed to support PBTF’s research funding to battle pediatric brain tumors and child life programs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Georgia Tech Swim-Dive Takes on Lake Lanier