Swim-Dive Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Team

The Yellow Jacket men’s and women’s teams joined nearly 800 programs across more than 450 institutions to make the grade. The women’s team earned a 3.57 grade-point average for the spring semester as a team, while the nationally ranked men’s team joined with a 3.47 team GPA.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Georgia Tech swimming and diving continues to garner recognition for its work in the classroom, having both the men’s women’s programs selected to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team.

“I’m always proud of our team for the amount of hard work they put in the classroom, but this year’s award definitely holds special meaning,” said M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “The dedication our student-athletes showed in learning remotely, working with our academic staff and staying on top of their assignments was extremely impressive. I can’t praise them enough for their efforts and excellent final marks.”

The teams are selected by the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America committee, where programs are required to earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.

