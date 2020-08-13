Swim-Dive Named Atlanta Sports Award’s Outstanding Team

The Yellow Jackets were nominated by the Atlanta Sports Council alongside the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, and the football teams at Marietta High School and UGA, with Tech winning after more than 50,000 fan votes.

THE FLATS – Turning in another impressive year in the pool, in the classroom and in the community, Georgia Tech swimming and diving has been named Outstanding Sports Team for the Atlanta Sports Award, it was announced Thursday evening.

As a team, Georgia Tech once again as the men’s team – spending most of the year in the top 25 nationally – qualified three student-athletes for NCAAs and the women’s team sent two, including ACC Champion diver Camryn Hidalgo.

Season highlights include:

Qualified five overall – three men, two women – for NCAA Championships;

Tech’s five NCAA Qualifiers were honored by CSCAA as All-Americans;

Secured six medals at ACC Championships;

Sent six divers to the 2020 Zone B Diving Championships;

Worked countless hours in the community, highlighted by hosting Operation Teammate and military families for a practice and working with VsCancer and Swim Across America to raise more than $9,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta;

10 named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans – sixth-straight year with double-digit selections;

Garnered four selections overall to the All-ACC Academic Team – the most since 2017;

Broke four school records;

Both programs selected back-to-back semesters to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team – holding a team GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester;

Had multiple swimmers and divers qualify to participate at Olympic Trials around the world prior to the postponement of the 2020 Olympics.

In addition to Hidalgo’s gold medal at the ACC Championships, junior Caio Pumputis (two medals) and freshman Ruben Lechuga (one medal) also reached the podium.

