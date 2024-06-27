Swim-Dive Named 2024 Scholar All-America Teams

The Yellow Jacket men’s and women’s teams joined more than 700 programs across more than 400 institutions to make the grade. The men’s team topped the two slightly with an impressive 3.40 team GPA, while the women’s team were just below that at 3.39 GPA.

RICHMOND, Va. – Georgia Tech swimming and diving earned recognition for their work in the classroom this season, having both the men’s and women’s programs selected to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team.

The teams are selected by the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America committee, where programs are required to earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes.

