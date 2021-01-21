Swim & Dive Hosts Alabama & Vanderbilt This Weekend

The entire dual meet will be broadcast live on ACC Network . Live results for the Alabama dual meet can be found here . Live results for the women’s only meet versus Vanderbilt can be found here .

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim & dive will host Alabama & Vanderbilt this weekend in a two-meet weekend at McAuley Aquatic Center on Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. The Jackets dual meet with the Crimson Tide on Friday starts at 2 p.m. (EST). The following day Tech takes on the Commodores in a women’s only meet beginning at 11 a.m. (EST).

Georgia Tech’s men enter the weekend ranked No. 19 in the nation according to the latest CSCAA Div. I National Poll. Alabama’s women are ranked No. 11, while the men are slotted in the No. 16 spot. Most recently the Yellow Jacket dive crew had four women earn NCAA Zone qualifying scores against No. 16/22 Florida State on Saturday. Prior to the Jackets diving exhibition against FSU, the men’s swimming squad fell 145-117 to No. 22 Auburn, while the women’s team dropped a 178-81 decision to the No. 19 Tigers.

ALABAMA DUAL MEET ORDER OF EVENTS

16 events

200 medley relay

1000 free

100 IM

400 free relay

Men’s 3m after the 50m free

Women’s 1m after the 100 fly

VANDERBILT WOMEN”S ONLY MEET ORDER OF EVENTS

14 events

400 medley relay

1000 free

400 IM

200 free relay

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech home swimming and diving meets will not be open to the general public. Fans will be able to watch the entirety of Georgia Tech home meets this season on ACC Network Extra.

