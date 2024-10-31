Swim-Dive Heads to Pitt for Two-Day Meet

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim and dive hits the road this weekend, traveling to Pitt for a two-day meet against the Panthers. Action will begin Friday at 5 p.m. with the 1-meter diving event, and will continue Saturday at 9 a.m. with the 3-meter event, with swimming action starting at 11 a.m. Live results can be found in the Meet Mobile app.

Tech is coming off a split weekend at Florida State, with the Georgia Tech men getting a 174.5-125.5 win over No. 19 Florida State, while the women dropped a close matchup, 138-162 with the home squad.

The ranked win over the Seminoles propelled the Tech men’s squad into the latest CSCAA poll, coming in at No. 17.

Following strong performances in the meet at FSU, two Yellow Jackets earned week three ACC honors, with Berke Saka named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Max Fowler named the Men’s Co-Diver of the Week.

Five Yellow Jackets claimed multiple event wins in the meet against the Seminoles, with senior Mert Kilavuz winning two events, senior Sophie Murphy taking first two freestyle events, senior Berke Saka claiming three wins, junior Joao Caballero winning two breaststroke events, and sophomore diver Max Fowler sweeping the diving events. The Yellow Jackets also had three podium sweeps – men’s 1000 free, women’s 200 free and men’s 500 free.

Tech newcomers are already making their mark on the season, with transfer Phoebe Wright taking the 200 back (1:57.65) vs FSU, the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.22) in the meet vs Emory, as well as winning the 100 back, 200 back and 500 free in the Gold vs, White Intrasquad. Freshman Zara Masud also claimed the 200 butterfly (2:02.00) in meet vs Emory and the 500 free (4:54.34) vs Florida State.

After this weekend’s road meet, Tech returns to The Flats to host the Georgia Tech Invitational, Nov. 22-24.

