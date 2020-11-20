Swim & Dive Closes Out UGA Invitational

UGA Invitational Final Results

THE FLATS. – Georgia Tech swimming & diving closed out the final day of the UGA Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga., on Friday afternoon. The Invitational versus host Georgia & ACC-rival Florida State served as the Jackets last meet of the 2020 fall season.

Both the men’s & women’s teams finished the Invitational in third-place on the team leaderboard

The No. 22 Yellow Jacket men scored 1006 points, losing to No. 3 Georgia who won the Invite title at 1480 points. No. 16 Florida State placed second for the men with 1021 points. On the women’s end of things, the Jackets 700 points put them behind No. 1 Georgia (1447 Points) and No. 25 Florida State (1180 Points).

Results for the UGA Invitational can be found here.

“I am so proud of our swimmers & divers,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming & Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “Love the way both teams competed and the energy they brought all week. We had multiple school records broken, NCAA qualifiers, NCAA ‘B’ cuts and lifetime bests earned.”

The men’s 400 Free Relay squad set a new school record, clocking in at 2:52.15. Seniors Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro, Austin Daniel & true freshman Batur Unlu beat the previous best mark of 2:52.47 established in 2015. That time also earned the group an NCAA ‘B’ cut.