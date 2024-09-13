Swim-Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swim & dive announced its 2024-25 schedule Friday which consists of five meets at the McAuley Aquatic Center, including the Georgia Tech Invite in November.

2024-25 Schedule:

Tech will open the season with the annual White vs Gold Intrasquad meet, which will take place Friday, Sept. 20. The Yellow Jackets will then participate in the Swim Across America event on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Tech will officially open the season in Tallahassee at the FSU Fall Classic Sept. 27 and 28. That same weekend, the Yellow Jackets will host Emory on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Yellow Jackets then have back-to-back road meets, traveling to FSU (Oct. 12) and Pitt (Nov. 2).

Tech returns to The Flats Nov. 22-24 to host the Georgia Tech Invitational, before ending the year at US Open Swimming (Dec. 4-7).

The Yellow Jackets open 2025 at the McAuley Aquatic Center, hosting back-to-back meets, welcoming in Auburn (Jan. 7) and Duke (Jan. 17-18). The Duke meet will be Senior Weekend.

Tech then travels to Columbia, for a meet at South Carolina on Jan 25.

The squad will go to Auburn Feb. 7 and 8 for the Auburn First Chance Meet, before traveling to Greensboro, N.C., for ACC Championships from Feb. 18-22.

The Last Chance Meet will be from Feb. 28-March 1, while Zone Diving will be March 9-12.

The season will be capped off with NCAA Championships, with the Women’s NCAAs taking place March 19-22 and the Men’s on March 26-29.

2023-24 Quick Hits:

Eleven swimmers, two on the women’s side and nine from the men’s team, qualified for the NCAA Championships.

Sabyne Brisson competed in the 100 and 200 breast, while Anna Bradescu competed in the 1-meter and platform dive.

competed in the 100 and 200 breast, while competed in the 1-meter and platform dive. For the men, Max Fowler was the lone diver, competing in the 1-meter and 3-meter dive. Batur Unlu swam in the 200 free, Mert Kilavuz swam in the 1650 free finals and 500 free prelims, Berke Saka competed in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM and Leandro Odorici swam in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 breast.

was the lone diver, competing in the 1-meter and 3-meter dive. swam in the 200 free, swam in the 1650 free finals and 500 free prelims, competed in the 100 back, 200 back and 200 IM and swam in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 breast. Two Tech relay teams competed at NCAAs: 400 free relay ( Leandro Odorici , Ricky Balduccini , Robin Yeboah , David Gapinski ) and 800 free relay ( Batur Unlu , Ricky Balduccini , Vitor Sega and Berke Saka ).

, , , ) and 800 free relay ( , , and ). Six individual and five relay school records were broken in 2023-24 1000 free 1-meter dive 50 free 100 breast 200 breast 200 IM Men’s 400 free relay Women’s 200 free relay Women’s 400 free relay Women’s 200 medley relay Women’s 400 medley relay

Two Yellow Jackets medaled at ACC Championships, with Max Fowler and Anna Bradescu both winning bronze.

and both winning bronze. Thirty-four athletes were named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

Fourteen athletes were named College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-Americans.

Anna Bradescu and McKenzie Campbell were named on the CSC Academic All-America Team.

