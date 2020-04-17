Swim-Dive Announces 2019-20 Team Awards

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech swimming and diving concluded on Friday the announcing of its 2019-20 team awards. Each day throughout the week, the Yellow Jackets honored the recipients for their respective achievements and accolades throughout the season.

FRED LANUOE ATHLETIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The most prestigious award handed out by the team, the Fred Lanuoe Award is given to the student-athletes who bring the highest recognition to the Institute, through their outstanding athletic achievements. The 2019-20 winners are Caio Pumputis and Camryn Hidalgo.

SHILO AYALON MOST VALUABLE PERFORMER AWARD

This award is presented in recognition to the student-athletes that performed consistently, throughout the season, at the highest level of athletic achievement and contributed to the overall success of the Georgia Tech swimming and diving team. The 2019-20 winners are Caio Pumputis and Emily Ilgenfritz.

CHAPMAN/HILES MOST IMPROVED AWARD

Named after John Chapman and Johnny Hiles, this award is given to the student-athlete with the greatest athletic improvements throughout the year of competition. The 2019-20 winners are Carrie Lee and Kyle Barone.

TOMMY TOWLES SCHOLAR-ATHLETE AWARD

This award is presented to the student-athletes who possesses the highest level of performance, scholarship and leadership in making Georgia Tech a better Institution and swimming and diving program. The 2019-20 winners are Allie Paschal, Catriona MacGregor and Kyle Barone.

J. HERB MCAULEY FRESHMEN UNITY AWARD

Named after longtime coach J. Herb McAuley, this award is given to the student-athlete who exemplifies the standards of leadership and team unity through their personal actions in and out of the swimming and diving pool. The 2019-20 winners are Abby Cohen and Daniel Kertesz.