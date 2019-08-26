Swim-Dive Announces 2019-20 Slate

Full Schedule

THE FLATS – Highlighted by three home dual meets and two invitationals – including hosting its nationally renowned Georgia Tech Invitational – Georgia Tech swimming and diving released its 2019-20 schedule on Monday.

“Once again, we’ve worked to put together a challenging schedule that prepares us for championships in the spring,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “Our home schedule alone features top finishers from last year in Florida State and Auburn as well as the great nationally ranked talent we’ll welcome here in November for the Georgia Tech Invitational. Last year, we made terrific strides in a lot of areas and this year we’ve got to build on that momentum as we continue to push toward the next level.”

After a stellar year in and out of the pool, where the men’s team rose to as high as No. 17 in the country and 10 CSCAA Scholar All-Americans were named across both the men’s and women’s teams, the Yellow Jackets will host six meets throughout the 2019-20 regular season, including its annual White vs. Gold Intrasquad opener on Sept. 27.

2019-20 Schedule Highlights:

Tech will welcome two top-15 finishers from 2018-19 – Florida State (Oct. 26) and Auburn (Jan. 11).

The Jackets will also host two invitationals this season to its globally recognized home pool, the McAuley Aquatic Center, home of the 1996 Summer Olympics. First, the best of the best will come out for the Georgia Tech Invitational (Nov. 22-24), before Tech hosts its second-semester event, the Yellow Jacket Invite on Feb. 14-15.

Tech’s Senior Day will take place on Feb. 1 against SCAD and Georgia Southern for an in-state battle at noon.

The Yellow Jackets will participate in the Swim Across America Atlanta Open Water Swim on Sept. 28 at Lake Lanier, helping benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The men’s team will travel to take on Tennessee (Nov. 9), who finished 11th in the nation last season.

The women’s team will ride solo to the highly competitive Rice Invite in Houston, Texas on Oct. 11-12.

Tech will travel to battle South Carolina (Jan. 18), who finished top 30 on both the men’s and women’s side last year.

Championship Season begins in February with the ACC Women’s Championships (Feb. 14-15) before the ACC Men’s Championships on Feb. 26-29.

Zone Diving (March 9-11) and Women’s NCAAs (March 18-21) are both in Athens, Ga. this year.

Men’s NCAAs will take place in Indianapolis, Ind. on March 25-28.

All Georgia Tech home swimming and diving events will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra, bringing in a nationwide audience to five regular-season meets at the McAuley Aquatic Center during the 2019-20 season.

The Yellow Jackets return a host of talent on both sides as Emily Ilgenfritz and Cami Hidalgo look to help lead the women’s side and Caio Pumputis and Jacob Kreider look to carry the men’s momentum from last season.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

