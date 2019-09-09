Swim-Dive Adds Rego to Coaching Staff

Rego joins the Yellow Jackets with nearly 15 years of coaching experience, both on the world’s stage for Brazil and in Auburn. He’s coached swimmers to more than 15 national championship and world championship medals, as well as nearly 100 state championship medals.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving finalized its coaching staff on Monday, as head coach Courtney Shealy Hart announced the addition of Francisco Rego as assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled to be able to welcome Francisco to Georgia Tech and our program,” Shealy Hart said. “What ‘Chico’ has been able to accomplish both internationally and here in the U.S. makes him the perfect fit to help mentor our swimmers and continue our recruiting momentum.”

Rego comes to The Flats after spending the last two years in Greenville, S.C., coaching Team Greenville swim club to both its first long-course and short-course state championships in more than 14 years. While in Greenville, Rego was also elected to be the head coach of the 2019 South Carolina Zones Team, where he led them to its best finish in history (fourth).

Prior to Team Greenville, Rego coached for two-plus years at Auburn and with the Auburn Pro Team “Tiger Elite” club. During that time, Rego coached a myriad of world-class swimmers, including Kevin Cordes (multi-time medalist in Budapest 2017; gold medal in Rio 2016), Marcelo Chierighini (silver medal in Budapest 2017; finalist in Rio 2016) and Felipe Lima (finalist in Budapest ’17; bronze medal at Short Course World Championships in 2016).

“First, I want to thank Courtney and the entire coaching staff for the process and for welcoming me to Georgia Tech,” Rego said. “I’m incredibly excited to be joining a place like the Institute, where both the academics and athletics operate at an elite level. I’m ready to hit the ground running and get working with one of the fastest-growing programs in the country.”

Rego’s coaching highlights include:

One World Championship Medal

One South American Record

Two Brazilian Nationals Championship Records

15 Brazilian Nationals Championship Medals

Three NCSA Spring Championship Qualifiers

Seven ESSZ Senior Sectionals Qualifiers

22 ESSZ Age Group Sectionals Qualifiers

Five ESSZ Age Group Sectionals Medals

2018 South Carolina LCM State Champion with Team Greenville (First time in 14 years)

2019 South Carolina SCY State Champion with Team Greenville (First time in 15 years)

36 South Carolina State Championship Medals

Three Rio de Janeiro State Records

60 Rio de Janeiro State Championship Medals

2019 South Carolina Zones Team Head Coach (Highest finish in history – fourth)

Prior to coaching in the United States, Rego worked with multiple renowned swim clubs in his home country of Brazil, including Fluminense FC, Grajaú CC and Botafogo FR.

Rego earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Estácio de Sá University in 2009 in Rio De Janeiro. While working at Auburn, Rego also earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology in 2017.

Rego resides in Atlanta, Ga., with his wife, Dr. Kat McKinney.

