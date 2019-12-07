Strong Start for Tech in Season Opener

Results

Clemson, S.C. –Georgia Tech opened its indoor season on Saturday with a small contingent of student-athletes turning in a big early-season showing at the Clemson Opener in Clemson S.C.

Sophomore Taylor Grimes and senior Bria Matthews claimed the top two spots in the long jump, with Grimes taking first at 5.98m and Matthews in second at 5.86m. While in the 60m hurdles, freshman Anna Witherspoon (8.48) took fourth in the final.

“Being in the middle of exams, we only sent a very small group to open the season at Clemson, but came away with some really nice results,” said women’s track and field coach Alan Drosky. “Taylor and Bria in the long jump, and Anna in the hurdles, all three hit ACC qualifying standards. Both of those events are very technical, so to see performances like that in early December bodes well for the rest of the season.”

On the men’s side, senior Maurice Simpson (6.95) had a strong 60m dash prelim, while sophomore Nasir Christian (8.42) competed in the 60mHH prelim for the Jackets.

“For an early December meet I thought that Maurice Simpson put up a solid performance in the 60m and Nasir Christian did the same in the 60mHH,” said men’s track and field coach Grover Hinsdale.

Tech will be off now until 2020 when they head back to Clemson for the Orange & Purple Elite on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m.

Meet Notes:

*Grimes (8.60) and junior Ebony Forbes (8.78) competed in the prelims of the 60m hurdles.

*Freshman Onyinye Chukka reached 5.21m in her long jump prelim.

