Strong Finish for Tech at Bob Pollock Invitational

Clemson, S.C. – Georgia Tech wrapped up the Bob Pollock Invitational on Saturday, with big finishes from Bria Matthews in the triple jump, Brian Hauch in the pole vault, and the men’s 4×400 relay team.

Tech’s women’s team was led on Saturday by Matthews, who had her strongest competition of the season so far, finishing third while hitting a mark of 12.97m (42-06.75) in the triple jump, which currently ranks No. 2 in the ACC this season.

“The women had a really good weekend at Clemson,” said women’s track and field head coach Alan Drosky. “The highlight of the meet had to be Nicole [Fegans] breaking the school record in the mile, but there were several other outstanding performances. Taylor [Grimes] continues to impress week after week in the hurdles and Bria [Matthews] had a great effort in the triple jump today. Each of them currently rank in the top three in their respective events in the conference and also top 25 in the country. Beyond them the depth of our team keeps getting stronger with every event area making important progress this weekend.”

The men saw a number of excellent performances on Saturday, led by Hauch in the pole vault. The freshman’s mark of 4.95m (16-02.75) ranks t-2nd in the ACC this season, and was good enough for fourth on Georgia Tech’s all-time list.

The men’s 4×400 team of Ty Brooks, Jameson Miller, Dwayne Watkins and Ben Jean turned in a third-place finish with a time of 3:16.15. The Jackets also got a fifth-place finish from Bennett Hillier in the 800m, crossing in 1:54.22.

“Braeden Collins, Sam Costa, Matt McBrien, and James Cragin all looked good turning in PRs in the mile,” said men’s track and field head coach Grover Hinsdale. “Ty Brooks ran an outstanding race and PR in the 400m. He was the first collegiate finisher finishing 2nd overall. And, Brian Hauch had a very solid performance in the pole vault today. We have a few guys sore and hurting from three weekend meets in a row. We will train through this week into next as we prepare for a big meet in early February at Texas A&M.”

The Jackets will return to action for the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Feb. 7-8 on the campus of Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

