Strong Distance Showing Highlights Day One of Yellow Jacket Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field opened action at the Yellow Jacket Invitational with a strong showing in the distance events, totaling three distance wins and one field event win.

Friday’s action started with the hammer throw, where freshman Tahir Hines finished ninth with a distance of 55.83m, which is the fourth longest distance in Tech history. Maggie Gizinski was in action in the women’s hammer, coming in 21st with a distance of 37.79m.

In the women’s shot put, Gizinski took 13th with a distance of 11.59m, with Morgan Gordan finishing 15th (10.66m).

Charlie Crowder took fifth in the long jump, with a distance of 6.79. In the women’s long jump, Ameia Wilson took first place, with a distance of 5.94. Additionally, Adora Tagbo and Morgan Gordon finishing tied for 15th. (5.01).

Friday’s running action for Tech kicked off with the men’s 110 hurdles, where George Benjamin took sixth with a time of 14.53.

Tech entered five in the women’s 100m, with Jade Ofotan claiming a podium finish, coming in second, clocking an 11.59. Sheleah Harris took fifth (11.91), with Sophia Richard in sixth (12.03). Delali Sentrana took first in the third heat, finishing 13th overall (12.31), while Kennedy Myers finished 27th (12.85).

Thirteen Yellow Jackets were in action in the women’s 1500m, with Mary Brady leading the way with a second-place finish with a time of 4:21.37. Gracie Marston also secured a podium finish, coming in third with a time of 4:23.63. Tech added three more top-ten finishers, with Kate Jortberg coming in seventh (4:26.53), Grace Driskill in eighth (4:27.19) and Lottie Chappell in 10th (4:27.85).

Billy Carlton took first in the men’s 1500m with a time of 3:47.05, followed by Chris Cherono in fifth (3:48.94) and John Jessup in sixth (3:50.99), to close out top ten finishers for Tech. Additionally, Joseph Jacquot finished 14th (3:57.93), while Kamren Kennedy took 21st (4:01.29).

Tristan Autry claimed the third event win of the night for Tech, finishing first in the men’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:15.00. Richard Planck also ran in the event, coming in fourth with a time of 9:40.42.

Action closed with the 5000m, where Erin Fegans led the way for Tech with a fifth-place finish, running a PR of 16:48.70. Bella Turner also clocked a PR, coming in seventh with a time of 17:09.38. Ava Coffey rounded out the top-ten finishers for Tech, coming in ninth with a time of 17:30.81. Ella Bailey (12th, 17:89.81), Ellie Moritz (15th, 17:41.65) Ashley Sechrest (21st, 18:05.49) and Zoe Garcia (26th, 18:40.17) also ran in the event.

The men’s 5000m was led by a handful of Yellow Jackets, with John Higinbotham taking first (14:04.57). Five Yellow Jackets were right behind him, with Devin Wade in second (14:08.04), Myles Collins in third (14:10.65), Charlie Smith taking fourth (14:18.45), Taylor Wade in fifth (14:19.62) and Joey Sandel in sixth (14:19.86). The remaining Tech finishers were: Matt Castronuovo (12th, 14:31.17), Jean–Lou Pare (15th, 14:43.33), Kushan Patel (16th, 14:43.70), Trent Bell (20th,14:55.64), Nathan Solomon (23rd, 14:57.83) and Hayden Marshall (29th, 15:20.04).

Tech continues action at the Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday.

