Strong Day One at Clemson Invite for Tech

Day One Results CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field returned to The Palmetto State for the second consecutive weekend competing at the first day of the 2021 Clemson Invitational in Clemson, S.C., on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets faced host Clemson, Kennesaw State and Georgia in Tech’s second indoor meet of the year. Sophomore sprinter Lydia Troupe was the Jackets lone first-place performer at day one of the Invite taking gold in the 400m dash with a time of 57.20 to set a personal record in that event. Last weekend at the Orange & Purple Elite Meet Troupe placed first in the 800m, making Friday’s race her second first-place performance of the 2021 indoor season. Highlighting the men’s action, three Yellow Jacket men earned silver as sophomore sprinter Jameson Miller (600m, 1:22.77), sophomore distance runner Nick Nyman (Mile, 4:16.06) and freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal (Long Jump, 7. 32m) took second in their respective events.

On the women’s end of things, senior distance runner Nicole Fegans made her 2021 indoor debut lacing it up in the women’s mile. She would cross the line in second-place at 4:51.81, leading a swarm of Tech runners that included junior Liz Galarza (5th-place, 4:56.27), senior Mary Claire Solomon (6th-place, 4:58.75) and junior Mary-Kathryn Knott (7th-place, 4:58.81).

Junior vaulter Olivia Moore also returned for her first indoor meet of 2021 placing third in the pole vault eclipsing a mark of 3.95m. Juniors Alexis Kitchens (7.67) and Attallah Smith (7.75) also turned in top-five times in the women’s 60m dash taking third- & fourth-place, respectively. Nyman was joined by a fourth-place 4:18.89 run by junior Harrison Morris in the mile. O’Neal also placed fifth in the men’s 60m dash, coming in at 6.93.