Strong Day One at Clemson Invite for Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech track & field returned to The Palmetto State for the second consecutive weekend competing at the first day of the 2021 Clemson Invitational in Clemson, S.C., on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets faced host Clemson, Kennesaw State and Georgia in Tech’s second indoor meet of the year.
Sophomore sprinter Lydia Troupe was the Jackets lone first-place performer at day one of the Invite taking gold in the 400m dash with a time of 57.20 to set a personal record in that event. Last weekend at the Orange & Purple Elite Meet Troupe placed first in the 800m, making Friday’s race her second first-place performance of the 2021 indoor season. Highlighting the men’s action, three Yellow Jacket men earned silver as sophomore sprinter Jameson Miller (600m, 1:22.77), sophomore distance runner Nick Nyman (Mile, 4:16.06) and freshman jumper Cameron O’Neal (Long Jump, 7. 32m) took second in their respective events.
On the women’s end of things, senior distance runner Nicole Fegans made her 2021 indoor debut lacing it up in the women’s mile. She would cross the line in second-place at 4:51.81, leading a swarm of Tech runners that included junior Liz Galarza (5th-place, 4:56.27), senior Mary Claire Solomon (6th-place, 4:58.75) and junior Mary-Kathryn Knott (7th-place, 4:58.81).
Junior vaulter Olivia Moore also returned for her first indoor meet of 2021 placing third in the pole vault eclipsing a mark of 3.95m. Juniors Alexis Kitchens (7.67) and Attallah Smith (7.75) also turned in top-five times in the women’s 60m dash taking third- & fourth-place, respectively.
Nyman was joined by a fourth-place 4:18.89 run by junior Harrison Morris in the mile. O’Neal also placed fifth in the men’s 60m dash, coming in at 6.93.
Tech will be back for the second day of the 2021 Clemson Invitational tomorrow starting at 11 a.m. (EST). The full schedule for the remainder of the Invite can be found here. Live results can be found here. The entire Invitational will be streamed live on ACCNX.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no spectators allowed at the second day of the Clemson Invitational, this includes parents and non-competing athletes. Masks will be worn at all times until athletes are physically competing. Temperature checks will also be done upon arrival in front of the Outdoor Track.
Georgia Tech also updated its schedule Friday, replacing the Vanderbilt Invitational with the Carolina Challenge next weekend. The Carolina Challenge will take place Jan. 23 in Columbia, S.C., hosted by South Carolina.
