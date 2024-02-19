Stoudamire Radio Show Live Tonight at Hattie B's West Midtown

THE FLATS – The Damon Stoudamire Radio Show with head men’s basketball coach Damon Stoudamire and the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra will broadcast the weekly show and talk Yellow Jacket basketball live for an hour beginning at 7 p.m. tonight at Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in West Midtown (711 10th Street, N.W.).

Tonight’s show will emanate tonight and next Monday from the popular restaurant near the Tech campus. The show airs live each week on the flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends, 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM).