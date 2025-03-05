Stoudamire Among Finalists for Ben Jobe Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball head coach Damon Stoudamire was named a finalist Wednesday for the Ben Jobe Award, which is bestowed annually to the top minority head coach in Division I college basketball.

In his second season at the helm of the Tech program, Stoudamire has led the Yellow Jackets to a 16-14 overall record and a 10-9 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, clinching a top-8 seed for the ACC Tournament which begins next week. The won-loss marks represent a significant improvement over the Jackets’ 14-18 record (7-13 ACC) in his first season in 2023-24. Tech has won seven of its last nine games since the start of February and has earned three wins against Quad 1 teams in the process, earning a first-round bye in the conference tournament for the first time since 2021.

Stoudamire has managed the Yellow Jackets through a bevy of injuries to rotation players. Tech has played with just eight scholarship players for most games since the middle of December, as four main starters and reserves have missed a total of 66 games, and has forged its late-season run using just six or seven players.

Tech concludes its regular season Saturday when it visits Wake Forest at 2:15 p.m. The game will be televised live on The CW Network (Peachtree TV in Atlanta).

The Ben Jobe Award has been given by CollegeInsider.com every year since 2012. Stoudamire won the award in 2020 while he was the head coach at Pacific University.