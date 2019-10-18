Stinger Mobile Passes for Georgia Tech Basketball on Sale Monday

Full 2019-20 Georgia Tech schedule | Stinger Mobile Pass information

THE FLATS – For the third straight year, Georgia Tech basketball is offering the Stinger Mobile Pass, a more flexible and alternative way for Yellow Jacket basketball fans to purchase tickets to home games in 2019-20. The passes, which go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, sold out quickly the last two years and helped the Yellow Jackets sell out seven games in McCamish Pavilion.

Two versions of the Stinger Mobile Pass are being offered for 2019-20. The $149 Stinger Mobile Pass includes all home games except Duke on Jan. 8. The $249 Stinger Mobile Pass Plus includes all 16 home games, including Duke.

Here’s how the Stinger Mobile Passes work:

New this year, pass holders can return unused tickets for credit than can be applied towards guest passes or seat upgrades for future games.

Stinger Mobile Pass tickets are mobile-only and delivered to the buyer’s iPhone or Android device each game day.

The exact seat location will vary from game to game, giving Stinger Mobile Pass ticket-holders the unique opportunity to experience McCamish Pavilion from a different vantage point each game day.

Fans can buy up to four (4) Stinger Mobile Passes per account.

Stinger Mobile Passes purchased in one transaction will have seats together for each game.

Friends can also link Stinger Mobile Pass accounts to ensure that their seats will be together for each game.

Stinger Mobile Pass holders can purchase guest tickets and be guaranteed those tickets will be assigned with their pass seat locations.

Fans can purchase Stinger Mobile Passes ONLINE, or by calling 888-TECH-TIX.

The Yellow Jackets’ non-conference schedule at McCamish Pavilion features visits from Arkansas (Nov. 25, 7 p.m.) and Nebraska (Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m.) for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tech opens its home schedule Nov. 11 against Elon (7:30 p.m.) and also hosts Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 1, 6 p.m.) and Ball State (Dec. 18, 7 p.m.) before January.

Syracuse visits McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 7 at noon to open the Yellow Jackets’ ACC slate. In January, the Jackets entertain five-time NCAA champion Duke on Wednesday, Jan, 8, 9 p.m.), Notre Dame on Wednesday, Jan. 15 (8:30 p.m.), defending NCAA national champion Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 18 (8 p.m.) and NC State on Saturday, Jan. 25 (4 p.m.) and Miami on Feb. 29.

Virginia Tech (Feb. 4, 7 p.m.), Louisville (Feb. 12, 8 p.m.), Clemson (Feb. 25, 9 p.m.) and Miami (Feb. 29, 6 or 8 p.m.) come to McCamish Pavilion in February, and the Yellow Jackets finish out the home schedule March 4 against Pittsburgh (9 p.m.).