Stanford Makes First-Ever Visit to Tech

THE FLATS – Both West Coast Atlantic Coast Conference teams are visiting Georgia Tech for the first time in program history this week, with Stanford coming to McCamish Pavilion for a 7 p.m. tilt Wednesday night.

Tech (11-13, 5-8 ACC) is back home after splitting a pair of road games last week, outlasting Clemson (89-86) in triple-overtime last Tuesday before falling 75-61 at Virginia Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have won three of their last five games, with home victories over Virginia Tech (71-64) and No. 2 Louisville (77-70) included in that stretch. Tech is 10-5 at home this season, and is one of four teams tied for 11th place in the league.

Stanford (16-8, 8-5 ACC) escaped with a 74-73 homecourt victory over NC State Saturday and has won 7 of its last 10 games. The Cardinal, alone in sixth place in the ACC standings, are 2-4 in conference road games, having defeated California back in December and North Carolina in mid-January. On this trip, Stanford will go from Atlanta to Duke to play the Blue Devils Saturday.

Wednesday’s game will be televised live on the ACC Network, with a live stream available on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and flagship station 680 the Fan (680 AM/93.7 FM). The Tech broadcast is also available on Sirius XM channel 371 (ACC Radio) and the SiriusXM app.