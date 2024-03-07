Softball to play Doubleheader Friday at NC State

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s game at NC State has been rescheduled for tomorrow, March 8. The Yellow Jackets will play NC State in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 4 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C. with the series finale remaining at noon on Sunday.

Potential further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GaTechSoftball on X.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader will mark the 8th time this season that Tech has played multiple games in a day, owning an 10-4 record on such occasions, including winning eight straight doubleheader games in a row.

