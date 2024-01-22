Single Game Tickets Now Available

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball 2024 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.
Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.
Single-Game Pricing:
Reserved Chairback: $5
Adult GA Bench: $3
Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.
The Jackets return an experienced group from the 2023 season that saw the defense set a program record with a .978 fielding percentage. Over the last three seasons, Tech has been one of the most surehanded teams in the nation, making only 104 errors since the start of the 2021 season, the fewest in the ACC. The next closest ACC opponent, Syracuse, has made 124 errors over that same stretch. Only Oklahoma, Washington, Michigan and Arizona have made fewer errors over the past three seasons across the Power 5 conferences.
2024 SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
- From the two preseason polls published to this point (DI Softball and Softball America), Tech is slated to face nine ranked teams, including a pair of games on opening weekend against No. 11/21 Alabama at Mewborn Field.
- The Jackets will open the season at home with the 25th edition of the Buzz Classic, featuring opponents Villanova, Longwood and 2023 Women’s College World Series participants, No. 11 Alabama.
- Georgia Tech will compete in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in the second week of the season, featuring matchups against the nation’s top competition.
- Tech will play six games at the tournament to be broadcast on ESPN and the ESPN family of networks. The Jackets opponents for the weekend include three participants in the 2023 Women’s College World Series (No. 2/4 Stanford, No. 2/3 Tennessee and No. 12/14 Oklahoma State) along with 2023 NCAA Tournament teams, No. 12/17 LSU, Minnesota and No. 24 Northwestern.
- The following week will be the I-75 Tournament featuring six home games against four different opponents over the course of three days (Feb. 23-25). The Jackets will take on reigning Southern Conference champions, UNCG, along with Army, Robert Morris and Ball State.
- Tech will battle 13 opponents from the 2023 NCAA Tournament field, headlined by out-of-conference foes No. 11 Alabama (Feb. 9 & 10) and UNCG (Feb. 23 & 24), along with road games at No. 19/20 Auburn (April 5 & 6) and No. 6 Georgia (March 13). Tech will take on six NCAA Tournament teams at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield (Feb. 15-18).
- The White and Gold will battle four in-state opponents this season, taking on Georgia State (Feb. 21 & April 16), Mercer (Feb. 28), Kennesaw State (March 26 & April 23). The 2024 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will take place in Athens on March 13.
- Tech hosts four ACC series at Mewborn Field: Pitt (March 1-3), Notre Dame (March 15-17), Louisville (April 12-14) and Virginia (April 26-28).
- The Jackets will take on four of the eight programs from last season’s Women’s College World Series: No. 11/21 Alabama (Feb. 9 & 10 at Mewborn Field), No. 2/4 Stanford (Feb. 15 in Clearwater, Fla.), No. 2/3 Tennessee (Feb. 17 in Clearwater, Fla.) and No. 12/14 Oklahoma State (Feb. 18 in Clearwater, Fla.) with a possibility of adding a fifth, in the ACC Tournament (May 8-11).
