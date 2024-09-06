Softball Hires Mya Knuteson

“We are happy to have Mya on the staff,” Morales said. “She has proven herself to be a dedicated and reliable member of every program she’s been with over the last six years and we couldn’t be more excited to have her begin her full-time career with us.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball head coach Aileen Morales has announced the hiring of Mya Knuteson as the program’s director of operations. Knuteson comes to The Flats from Western Illinois, where she served the softball program as a graduate assistant while earning her master’s degree in communication. The hire completes the coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Knuteson started out as a student manager at Wisconsin, supporting the softball program for all four years of her undergraduate career (2017-21) before graduating with a degree in communication arts from the Wisconsin college of Letters & Science. After graduation, she left Madison, joining Western Illinois as the graduate assistant, spending the last two years working in the WIU compliance office as well as serving the softball program.

A native of Poynette, Wisconsin, Knuteson brings seven seasons of experience to Georgia Tech. As director of operations, she will be responsible for day-to-day tasks of coordinating the Yellow Jackets’ use of the facilities, practice time, equipment and apparel along with coordinating the team’s summer camp program, many elements of the team’s travel logistics, and serve as the program’s liaison for compliance matters.

