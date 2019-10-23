Softball Fall Update

THE FLATS – Competing in total of seven games against six opponents, Georgia Tech softball closed out its fall 2019 slate on Monday evening.

The Jackets kicked off the fall season in Dothan, Ala., where they took two from Chipola. The Jackets then returned to The Flats to take on Shorter and Jacksonville State, topping both in 10 innings. The Jackets hosted Auburn on Thursday, Oct. 10 and bested the Tigers in seven, 3-2. Tech made the trip across town to top Emory in 10 innings before finishing out at Mewborn Field on Monday with a 10 innings win over Georgia Highlands.

The Jackets’ offense showed out, totaling 90 runs over the seven contests. The Jackets outscored their opponents 90-29.

The fall schedule with results is as follows:

Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, Sept. 22 at Chipola W, 15-1; W, 5-4 Dothan, Ala. Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Shorter W, 14-2 (10 innings) Mewborn Field Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Jacksonville State W, 16-7 (10 innings) Mewborn Field Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Auburn W, 3-2 (7 innings) Mewborn Field Sunday, Oct. 20 at Emory W, 20-9 (10 innings) Atlanta, Ga. Monday, Oct. 21 vs. Georgia Highlands W, 17-4 (10 innings) Mewborn Field

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Social Updates:

Team Bonding Trip 2K19 = SUCCESS✅ Take a look at a few highlights from our trip to Fort Yargo👀⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PZKsewyy90 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) October 18, 2019

