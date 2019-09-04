Softball Announces Fall Lineup

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball released its fall schedule on Wednesday, featuring six intercollegiate contests.

The Jackets will host four dates at Mewborn Field, bringing in Shorter (Sept. 27), Jacksonville State (Oct. 4), Auburn (Oct. 11) and Georgia Highlands (Oct. 19).

The full schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Time Location Saturday, Sept. 21 at Chipola 3 p.m. Dothan, Ala. Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Shorter 5 p.m. Mewborn Field Friday, Oct. 4 vs. Jacksonville State 6 p.m. Mewborn Field Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Auburn 6 p.m. Mewborn Field Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Highlands 1 p.m. Mewborn Field Sunday, Oct. 20 at Emory 2 p.m. Atlanta, Ga.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.