Six Tech Alumni Swim 2019 Tahoe Relay

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – Georgia Tech swimming was represented well at the 43rd annual Trans Tahoe Relay this weekend, having six Yellow Jacket alumni race the 10-mile swim across the alpine lake. Team “GT S’women” finished second in their age group. Representing the White and Gold was former NCAA All-American and ACC Champion Vesna Stojanovska (2004-07); multi-time all-ACC selections Elizabeth Stowe (2005-08) and Agatha Kwasnik (2007-10); Georgia Tech captain Liz Foster (2003-06); and standout swimmers Megan Campbell (2005-08) and Jing Li (2007-10). They joined nearly 1,200 competitors on almost 200 teams.

“The Tahoe Relay is always such an amazing race and I was thrilled to be able to cheer on these six women, who all did so much for Georgia Tech while they were students,” said Tech swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart, as she accompanied the team on the boat during the race. “I especially want to thank our hosts Lynn Brantley and Doug Tuttle for all that they did, and Dick Bergmark, who catered the alumni dinner.”

The Tahoe Relay begins in Sand Harbor in Nevada and finishes at Skylandia Beach in California all the way across the lake – no wetsuits permitted – in the cold, 55-60-degree water. Each member swims 30 minutes for the first leg and then each member will alternate 10-minute legs until the finish line. Lake Tahoe trails only the Great Lakes as largest in the United States.