Six Jackets Named to All-ACC Academic Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis was well represented on the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team as the Atlantic Coast conference office announced six Yellow Jacket honorees on Tuesday. The team recognizes student-athlete successes on the court and in the classroom.

Seniors Andres Martin (Flowery Branch, Ga./Georgia Connections Academy), Keshav Chopra (Marietta, Ga./IMG Academy), and Marcus McDaniel (Vacaville, Calif./Ernest Kimmie) led the honorees for Tech. Junior, Rohan Sachdev (Cary, N.C./Purdue) was also named to the all-academic team alongside freshmen Krish Arora (Newport Beach, Calif./ California Connections Academy) and Richard Biagiotti (Copenhagen, Denmark/ Odense HF).

To receive all-academic team honors, a student-athlete must have a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.

This season, Tech finished with an overall 18-9 record. All six honorees were starters in singles or doubles, leading the Jackets to their 21st NCAA Tournament appearance. In addition to the team’s NCAA appearance, Chopra, Martin and McDaniel represented Georgia Tech at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships.

Martin leads the team as a four-time honoree, while Chopra has been named to the academic team three times. For McDaniel, this marks his second accolade from the league office. To view the complete list of honorees, please click here.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.