Singleton Jr. Named FWAA Freshman All-America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (Douglasville, Ga./Alexander H.S.) has added to his long list of honors with inclusion on the prestigious 2023 Football Writers Association of America freshman all-America team, the FWAA announced on Tuesday.

One of college football’s premier freshman all-America teams, the FWAA freshman all-America team includes just 32 student-athletes from across the nation.

Singleton Jr. ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (true or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Georgia Tech history.

He finished second in voting for ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, third in balloting for the conference’s overall Rookie of the Year and was previously named to ESPN’s, College Football News’, The Athletic’s, On3’s and 247Sports freshman/true freshman all-America teams.

Singleton Jr. is the first Yellow Jacket to earn a spot on the FWAA freshman all-America team since punter Pressley Harvin III in 2017. Harvin went on to win the Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter in 2020 and just wrapped up his third National Football League season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After securing Georgia Tech’s first winning season since 2018 and bowl victory since 2016, Singleton Jr. and the Yellow Jackets will open the 2024 season on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland versus Florida State in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Exclusive travel and ticket packages for Georgia Tech fans are available at gt2ireland.com.

