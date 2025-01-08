Simon Named to D100 Freshman Watch List

THE FLATS – With less than a month before Georgia Tech softball kicks off the 2025 season, freshman infielder Emma Simon has been named to the D100 Freshman Watch List, as was announced by D1 Softball on Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta native comes to Tech following a four-year run with the Marist School, where she led her team to become Regional Champions in 2021, 2022, and 2024. While attending Marist, Simon split her time as a War Eagle between both third base and short stop, showing her ability to be versatile.

Simon finished her time at Marist being named the Georgia High School Association Regional Defensive Player of the Year while also picking up GHSA First Team All-State and All-Region honors. Her senior season, Simon held a .404 batting average, recording 13 runs, 19 hits, 14 RBI, four doubles, four home runs, and six stolen bases in 15 games played. Defensively, Simon recorded 42 putouts, 24 assists, and had a hand in a pair of double plays. Her infield performance earned Simon a spot in the 2024 Georgia Dugout Club Senior All-State Game.

The 2023 season saw Simon hold a .361 batting average as well as 17 runs, 22 hits, 18 RBI, four doubles, three triples, and five stolen bases in 19 games played. In her first season as shortstop, she held a .930 fielding percentage with 87 putouts, six assists, and helped turn five double plays. In 2023, Simon was a two-time PGF Show Me the Money All-Tournament Team honoree.

Off the field, Simon was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, and Science National Honor Society all while being named to the Dean’s List through every term at Marist.

Including 100 of the nation’s best first-year players, the D100 Freshman Watch List is a true watch list; players are listed alphabetically by team with no numbered rankings attached. The watch list puts an early spotlight on true freshmen who could make an immediate impact on their respective teams.

The Yellow Jackets are set to kick off the 2025 season at home hosting Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Western Kentucky Feb. 7-9 in the annual Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets. For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

