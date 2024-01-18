Silva Joins Tech Swim-Dive Coaching Staff

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving announced Wednesday the addition of Arilson Soares da Silva to its coaching staff.

Silva brings an array of international experience to the Yellow Jackets coaching staff. Prior to Tech, Silva served as a swimming consultant and also taught swimming clinics worldwide.

Silva has coached athletes that have participated in every Olympic Games since 2008. Those athletes include Andriy Govorov from Ukraine who finished fifth in 2016 at the Rio Olympics and Bruno Fratus who finished fourth in 2012 at the London Olympics.

Throughout his career, Silva has mentored athletes who have broken multiple world records. In 2009, Felipe Franca became the first man to break the 27-second barrier en route to the 50m Breaststroke. In 2018, Andriy Govorov broke the 50m Butterfly world record, which still stands.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Ari to our team,” Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We are thrilled to have an assistant swim coach of his caliber joining us. Coach Ari’s experience as an Olympic-level assistant, his dedication and passion for excellence will undoubtedly drive our athletes to new heights.”

Silva’s coaching resume also includes seven world championship medals and multiple Olympians.