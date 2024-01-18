Silva Joins Tech Swim-Dive Coaching Staff

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving announced Wednesday the addition of Arilson Soares da Silva to its coaching staff.
Silva brings an array of international experience to the Yellow Jackets coaching staff. Prior to Tech, Silva served as a swimming consultant and also taught swimming clinics worldwide.
Silva has coached athletes that have participated in every Olympic Games since 2008. Those athletes include Andriy Govorov from Ukraine who finished fifth in 2016 at the Rio Olympics and Bruno Fratus who finished fourth in 2012 at the London Olympics.
Throughout his career, Silva has mentored athletes who have broken multiple world records. In 2009, Felipe Franca became the first man to break the 27-second barrier en route to the 50m Breaststroke. In 2018, Andriy Govorov broke the 50m Butterfly world record, which still stands.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Ari to our team,” Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving Head Coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “We are thrilled to have an assistant swim coach of his caliber joining us. Coach Ari’s experience as an Olympic-level assistant, his dedication and passion for excellence will undoubtedly drive our athletes to new heights.”
Silva’s coaching resume also includes seven world championship medals and multiple Olympians.
While in Brazil, Silva was a member of the Brazilian Swimming Technical Council and the Brazilian Academy of Coaches of Brazilian Olympic Institute. Silva’s experience also includes participation in the International Coaching Enrichment Program promoted by United States Olympic Committee and University of Delaware in USA.
“I am excited and happy to have this opportunity to work for Georgia Tech!” Silva said. “I want to thank Coaches Courtney and Chico for having considered me for the position! I hope to collaborate my experience and coaching skills with highly competitive swimmers. I look forward to taking on the challenge of teaching one of the most competitive systems in the world in U.S. College Swimming! I missed being able to coach with a team, so I am looking forward to returning to this coaching capacity and learning a lot with this new experience.”
Silva graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and Sportive Techniques from Guarulhos University. He also took an extension course specializing in Exercise Physiology (1993- Medicine School of São Paulo) and Sportive Training (1994- University of São Paulo).
