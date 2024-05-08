Sileo, Black Named All-ACC

THE FLATS – Seniors Jin Sileo and Mallorie Black have been awarded All-Conference status, the Atlantic Coast Conference offices announced Wednesday. Sileo has been named 2 nd Team All-ACC with Black earning a spot on the 3 rd Team All-ACC. It is the first all-conference recognition for either player after they delivered record setting performances throughout the 2024 season.

Sileo delivered her greatest offensive season as a Yellow Jacket this year, finishing conference play with a .383 batting average, the highest by a Jacket everyday starter in ACC play since 2014. Sileo punished opponents all season with her well-rounded and cerebral approach at the plate, capable of slapping, swinging for power and bunting for hits. This season, Sileo hit a career-best five home runs while laying down 12 bunt singles and stealing 12 bases, the most steals without being caught in a single season in program history. The Dacula, Ga. product became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era (since 2018) to steal 10+ bases in all four years, she currently holds 58 career stolen bases headed into the ACC Championships this week in Durham, N.C. Known for her impeccable defense, Sileo finished the 2024 regular season as one of only three defenders in the conference with 50 or more assists and a fielding percentage of .975 or higher. Sileo becomes the 7 th shortstop in program history to be named All-ACC and the first since Ashley Thomas in 2014.

Black earned her spot on the all-conference team by delivering one of the best all-around offensive seasons in program history. The Cumming, Ga. native started hot, hitting the Yellow Jackets first home run of the season, off Alabama, in the opening weekend. She followed that by earning her first of two ACC Player of the Week honors at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invite, where she posted a .727 batting average (eight for 11), two doubles, a home run, four RBI, two walks and a team-leading six runs scored against LSU, Stanford, Northwestern & Minnesota. She would earn Player of the Week for a second time in the first weekend of April, going 9 for 18 with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across four games vs. Troy, at Auburn (twice) and vs. Louisiana Tech. That performance also earned her D1 Softball and NCAA Softball National Player of the Week recognition as she became the first Yellow Jacket to be named National Player of the Week since GT Hall of Famer Jen Yee in 2010. She leads the team in batting average (.373), slugging % (.832) runs (53), hits (60), RBI (60), doubles (17) and home runs (19) becoming the first Power 5 hitter to secure 50+ runs, 55+ hits, 15+ doubles, 18+ home runs and 60+ RBI in a single season since 2021. Black is currently eighth in the nation in home runs, 11th in RBI, 15th in slugging % and 10th in total bases. She becomes the 7th third basemen in program history to be named All-ACC and the first since Katie Krzus in 2019.

UP NEXT

The Jackets begin postseason play tomorrow in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets will take on No. 3 seed Virginia Tech at approximately 7:30 p.m. from Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C. The game will be broadcast live on ACC Network.

2024 SOFTBALL ANNUAL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Claire Davidson, Duke, Sr., OF^

Pitcher of the Year: Jala Wright, Duke, Sr., P^

Defensive Player of the Year: Aminah Vega, Duke, So., 2B

Freshman of the Year: Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State, Fr., 3B^

Coach of the Year: Marissa Young, Duke

First Team All-ACC

Michaela Edenfield, Florida State, Jr., C***

Alia Logoleo, Clemson, RSr., INF****

Maddie Moore, Clemson, Jr., INF

Aminah Vega, Duke, So., INF**

Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State, Fr., INF

Claire Davidson, Duke, Sr., OF

Kaley Mudge, Florida State, Sr., OF**

Emma Ritter, Virginia Tech, Sr., OF***

Cassidy Curd, Duke, So., P**

Jala Wright, Duke, Sr., P**

Eden Bigham, Virginia, So., P**

Kalei Harding, Florida State, Sr., DP***

Jade Hylton, Virginia, So., SS

Addy Greene, Virginia Tech, Sr., OF

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech, Jr., OF

Second Team All-ACC

Alex Brown, Clemson, Jr., INF

McKenzie Clark, Clemson, Sr., OF***

Regan Spencer, Clemson, Sr., P

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State, Fr., P

Devin Flaherty, Florida State, Sr., 2B****

Isa Torres, Florida State, Fr., SS

Jin Sileo, Georgia Tech, Sr., SS

Autumn Owen, North Carolina, Gr., C

Abby Settlemyre, North Carolina, Gr., SS

Addison Amaral, Notre Dame, Fr., 2B

Carlli Kloss, Notre Dame, Sr., C**

Cameron Fagan, Virginia Tech, Sr., 2B****

Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech, Jr., P***

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech, Fr., P

Bre Peck, Virginia Tech, Jr., 2B***

Third Team All-ACC

Abby Dunning, Boston College, Jr., P

Hannah Slike, Boston College, Jr., C**

Valerie Cagle, Clemson, R-Sr., P/UTL****

Millie Thompson, Clemson, Sr., P***

Amiah Burgess, Duke, Fr., OF

Jahni Kerr, Florida State, R-Jr., OF**

Mallorie Black, Georgia Tech, Sr., 3B

Riley Frizell, Louisville, Sr., 1B

Daisy Hess, Louisville, Sr., SS**

Karina Gaskins, Notre Dame, Sr., 1B****

Lindsey Hendrix, Syracuse, Sr., P

Madelyn Lopez, Syracuse, So., OF

Shelby Barbee, Virginia, Jr., 1B

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech, Fr., 1B

Majia Louko, Virginia Tech, Sr., DP

All-Freshman Team

Amiah Burgess, Duke, Fr., OF

Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State, Fr., INF^

Ashtyn Danley, Florida State, Fr., P

Kennedy Harp, Florida State, Fr., OF

Isa Torres, Florida State, Fr., SS

Sanaa Thompson, North Carolina, Fr., OF

Addison Amaral, Notre Dame, Fr., 2B

Bella Cabral, Virginia, Fr., 2B

Michelle Chatfield, Virginia Tech, Fr., 1B

Emma Mazzarone, Virginia Tech, Fr., P

^denotes unanimous

*denotes career all-ACC honors

