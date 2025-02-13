Seven Jackets Named to Volleyball ACC All-Academic Team

THE FLATS – Seven members of the Georgia Tech volleyball team have been awarded Academic All-ACC status, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon. The seven Jackets selected are the second most in program history, just behind last year’s program record nine.

2024 Academic All-ACC

Liv Mogridge Jr. Middle Blocker Literature, Media & Comms

Bianca Bertolino Sr. Outside Hitter Biology

Luana Emiliano Sr. Setter Literature, Media & Comms

Laura Fischer Sr. Right Side Business

Ashlyn Goolsby Sr. Setter Business

Leia Harper Sr. Outside Hitter Biomedical Engineering

Lauren Sanden Jr. Libero Biomedical Engineering

This is the third academic all-conference honor for Bertolino (2021, 2023) and the second for Mogridge (2022), Fischer (2022), and Sanders (2023). Three Jackets earned the honor for the first time: Emiliano, Goolsby, and Harper.

Each student-athlete named to the All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team has maintained a career GPA of 3.0 or higher and posted a 3.0 GPA or higher in the most recent semester. Along with each honoree’s academic achievements, athletic contributions played a role in each selection as all nine participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s matches throughout the 2023 season, including Tech’s NCAA Tournament run to the Regional Semifinals, as the Jackets won multiple NCAA Tournament matches for the fourth time in program history and the second time in the last three seasons (also 2021).