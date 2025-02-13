Seven Jackets Named to Volleyball ACC All-Academic Team

Open search form
THE FLATS – Seven members of the Georgia Tech volleyball team have been awarded Academic All-ACC status, the conference office announced on Thursday afternoon. The seven Jackets selected are the second most in program history, just behind last year’s program record nine.

 

2024 Academic All-ACC

Liv Mogridge           Jr.          Middle Blocker         Literature, Media & Comms

Bianca Bertolino     Sr.         Outside Hitter          Biology

Luana Emiliano      Sr.          Setter                                    Literature, Media & Comms

Laura Fischer          Sr.         Right Side                Business

Ashlyn Goolsby      Sr.         Setter                        Business

Leia Harper              Sr.         Outside Hitter           Biomedical Engineering

Lauren Sanden        Jr.         Libero                       Biomedical Engineering

 

This is the third academic all-conference honor for Bertolino (2021, 2023) and the second for Mogridge (2022), Fischer (2022), and Sanders (2023). Three Jackets earned the honor for the first time: Emiliano, Goolsby, and Harper.

Each student-athlete named to the All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team has maintained a career GPA of 3.0 or higher and posted a 3.0 GPA or higher in the most recent semester. Along with each honoree’s academic achievements, athletic contributions played a role in each selection as all nine participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s matches throughout the 2023 season, including Tech’s NCAA Tournament run to the Regional Semifinals, as the Jackets won multiple NCAA Tournament matches for the fourth time in program history and the second time in the last three seasons (also 2021).

