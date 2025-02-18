Mogridge Invited to USA Volleyball Program

THE FLATS – Junior middle blocker Liv Mogridge was invited to train in the Women’s National Team Open Program by USA Volleyball the National Governing Body announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Michelle Collier was thrilled with the opportunity for Mogridge saying, “We are excited for Liv to have this opportunity to train in the USA gym. Our goal is to continue to support our players and their development, and this is an amazing opportunity”.

Mogridge finished her second season as a Yellow Jacket with 199 kills, 12 assists, 71 digs and a team high 90 blocks, seven of which were solo blocks. Her .309 attack percentage was good for second on the team, just behind DeAndra Pierce’s .311. She began the 2024 season against UCLA with two digs and six block assists, alongside four kills, two assists, and two service aces. Mogridge remained a threat throughout the season, recording a career -high 14 kills against Wake Forest as well as marking a perfect 1.00 hitting percentage and four kills against a No. 23 ranked SMU. The junior capped a successful season in second round of the NCAA Tournament against #2 seed Wisconsin with 12 kills (.355 hitting %) and four block assists.