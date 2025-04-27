Senior Weekend Comes to a Close as Tech Drops Game Three Against No. 19 Clemson

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-21, 10-11 ACC) capped its 2025 regular season on Sunday with a late 8-2 loss against No. 19 Clemson (41-12, 19-5 ACC) at Mewborn Field.

Sophia Voyles made her 22 nd start of the season, 29 th overall appearance, in game three against Clemson.

start of the season, 29 overall appearance, in game three against Clemson. In her final performance at Mewborn Field, Voyles faced 23 batters and recorded seven strikeouts across 5.1 total innings pitched.

Gracyn Tucker recorded her 12 th home run of the season with an early solo home run over the left center field wall.

home run of the season with an early solo home run over the left center field wall. The Sunday second inning home run was Tucker’s fifth home run against an ACC opponent and her third home run of the season against a top-25 opponent.

Makayla Coffield made her 22 nd appearance of the season, her 19 th in relief, as she took over for Voyles in the sixth inning.

appearance of the season, her 19 in relief, as she took over for Voyles in the sixth inning. Kinsey Norton made her 26 th appearance of the season, her 23 rd in relief, as she took over for Coffield in the seventh.

appearance of the season, her 23 in relief, as she took over for Coffield in the seventh. In her final performance at Mewborn Field, Norton faced five batters across 0.2 innings pitched.

With her two hits on Sunday, Paige Vukadinivich leads the Jackets in multi-hit home runs with 11 multi-hit games this season.

The Jackets finish the 2025 regular season with a 26-21 overall record, 10-11 ACC record.

This is the sixth season under head coach Aileen Morales that the Jackets have had a winning overall record, winning home record, and gone at least .500 in road games.

The 2025 season also marks the fifth season under coach Morales’ direction that Tech has held a winning record playing at neutral sites.

Tech celebrated its six graduating seniors during the series against Clemson; Ella Edgmon, Grace Connelly Eliana Gottlieb, Kinsey Norton, Emma Minghini, and Sophia Voyles.

How it Happened

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and recorded all three first inning outs, as three Tigers went down swinging. The senior in the circle tallied her fourth strikeout in the top of the second as another Clemson batter was sat down after chasing the pitch.

Tucker gave Tech a one-run lead in the bottom of the second as the lead off batter slammed one over the left center wall on a 2-1 count.

After a pop up and a fly out in the third, Voyles earned her fifth strikeout of the day, ending the Tigers time to bat that time catching a Tiger looking.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to two runs in the bottom of the fourth after Caroline Patterson was sent in to pinch hit for Reese Hunter and executed a near perfect sacrificed bunt to send Vukadinovich home.

The Tigers scored their first runs of the game in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run over left center. After facing four batters in the top of the sixth, Voyles was relieved by Coffield. Clemson took the lead with a double to center field that sent in one run before a single stacked another two runs for the Tigers, forcing the Jackets to trail by three.

Clemson made the game 6-2 off a solo home run over left field which initiated a pitching change from Tech. Norton was sent in to relieve Coffield after the sophomore faces three batters in the seventh. The Jackets trailed by six runs after a two-run home run over right center.

Georgia Tech softball will prepare for the ACC Softball Tournament May 7-9 in Brighton, Mass.

