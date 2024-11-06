Select Yellow Jackets Head to ITA Sectionals; Three travel to Destin Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis heads to two tournaments this weekend, with six Yellow Jackets set to compete at ITA Sectionals, while three will play in the Destin Invitational.

ITA Sectionals will be hosted by Florida State and will take place Thursday, Nov. 7 to Sunday Nov. 10. The tournament has a draw size 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. From here, six singles players and three doubles team from each section (four sections total) will qualify for NCAA Individual Championships, held in Waco, Texas. The tournament is the last opportunity for players to qualify for the 2024 NCAA Individual Championships.

Six Yellow Jackets will play in the tournament – Krish Arora, Richard Biagiotti, Nate Bonetto, Gabrielle Brancatelli, Gianluca Carlini and Christophe Clement. All but Arora will compete in singles, and the duos of Bonetto/Carlini, Brancatelli/Biagiotti and Arora/Clement will compete in doubles action.

The Destin Invitational will take place Nov. 8-10 and Robert Bauer, Owen DeMuth and Rohan Sachdev will represent the Yellow Jackets in the tournament.

Sectionals Schedule:

Thursday: 1st round of singles (R32) / 1st round of doubles (R16)

Friday: 2nd round Singles (R16) / 2nd round doubles (R8) / 1st round singles consolation / 1st round doubles consolation

Saturday: Singles Main Draw Quarterfinals / Doubles Semifinals / Consolation Quarterfinals and Semifinals / Consolation doubles semifinals

Sunday: Singles Semifinal / Singles Final / Doubles Final / Consolation Final / Doubles Consolation Final / Doubles QF playoff

Thursday’s Schedule – ITA Sectionals:

R32: Nate Bonetto (GT) vs. Billy Blaydes (Auburn)

R32: Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) vs. Mehdi Benchakroun (UCF)

R32: Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Roan Jones (Alabama)

R32: Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (Florida State)

R32: Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Jack Loutit (Kentucky)

Doubles R16: Clement/Arora (GT) vs. Baroni/Martinez Serrano (Mississippi State)

Doubles R16: Bonetto/Carlini (GT) vs. Benchakroun/Giamichelle (UCF)

Doubles R16: Biagiotti/Brancatelli (GT) vs. Jones/Nezar (Alabama)

