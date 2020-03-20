Season Tickets Renewal Deadline Extended to April 3

In order to allow our loyal football season ticket members some extra time to renew their football season tickets for the 2020 season, the renewal deadline has been extended from Friday, March 20 to Friday, April 3.

In appreciation of our season ticket members loyal support of the Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech athletics will be flexible during this unprecedented time. If you’d like to renew your football season tickets but need to discuss an alternative renewal schedule or flexible payment options, please reach out to your ticket office representative or email tickets@athletics.gatech.edu to receive a phone call from your representative.

Those who wish to renew season tickets online can do so 24 hours a day, seven days a week at com/myaccount.

Although the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office is closed for in-person business, our staff is available via phone (888-TECH TIX) and email (tickets@athletics.gatech.edu) during regular business hours. When calling 888-TECH TIX, please press 3 and follow the prompts to leave a message. Your call will be returned promptly. We appreciate your patience as we continue to serve you, while also holding our community’s health and safety as the No. 1 priority.

Ticket purchasers will be offered refund options if any future Georgia Tech athletic events are canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets (24 hours a day, seven days a week) or call 888-TECH TIX and press 3 to leave a message (calls will be returned promptly during regular business hours).