Jackets Fall on Day 2 of Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-2) couldn’t muster enough runs on Friday at Mewborn Field, dropping a doubleheader to No. 11 Alabama (3-0), 3-1, and Villanova (2-2), 5-2. The Yellow Jackets utilized five pitchers throughout the day, holding opposing hitters to just eight hits (.174 Avg.) across 14 innings of work in the losses.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1 vs. Alabama

Sophia Voyles made her 2024 season debut in the circle pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless softball before a double broke the scoreless streak. The Tide managed to scratch across two more runs in the fourth, both off doubles, putting Alabama in front, 3-0 at the midway point. Blake Neleman made her 2024 debut in the fifth, pitching three scoreless innings while only allowing two baserunners and striking out four to keep the Jackets in the game.

Tech did a great job of battling in the early at bats, with Grace Connelly working a 13-pitch walk in the second inning, but couldn’t manage to string together enough for a run until the seventh, when Mallorie Black delivered an opposite field homerun with one-out to cut the lead to 3-1. Jayden Gailey reached base with a single in her first at bat of the new year to bring the tying run to the plate but the comeback was not to be as the Tide finished off their third win of the weekend.

Game 2 vs. Villanova

Chandler Dennis made her first start of the new year but was forced to leave the game after surrendering a two-run homerun before the end of the first inning. Neleman took over from there, racking up six strikeouts over the next 3.2 innings, helping the Jackets reach the 5th inning with just the one run deficit, 3-2. The Wildcats added two more insurance runs in the sixth inning thanks to a pair of doubles and an error from the Jackets to secure their fourth and fifth runs by the end of the sixth inning. Coffield kept the bats quiet in her debut in the circle, with the only baserunner reaching via error in the 7th inning.

Tech responded immediately in the first inning with senior Jin Sileo reaching with a bunt out of the leadoff spot. Edgmon would follow, dropping another perfect bunt and leading to an errant throw from Villanova. Sileo would come all the way around from first to score as the throw rolled into foul territory behind first base, Edgmon scurried to third on the play and would score one batter later on a ground ball from Madison Dobbins. The Jackets threatened again in the 7th, getting the first two batters on thanks to a double from Hughes and a pinch-hit single from Gailey, but the bats couldn’t take advantage with the tying run at the plate, falling by a final score of 5-2.

UP NEXT

With inclement weather in the forecast for tomorrow, Georgia Tech and Alabama have agreed to move the start time of their game to 3 p.m. tomorrow at Mewborn Field. The game will be streamed live on ACCNX.

