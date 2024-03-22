Saturday's Softball Game Pushed to 6 pm

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s game at North Carolina has been moved back to a 6 p.m. start. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Potential further schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GaTechSoftball on X.

So far this season, the Yellow Jackets are 9-0 in games that have changed times from the original schedule. Most recently, Tech walked off against Notre Dame with a four-run seventh inning fueled by home runs from Madison Dobbins and Emma Minghini after the originally scheduled game was moved up to a 6 p.m. start.

Tech is still slated to finish the weekend series on Sunday, at noon, from Chapel Hill, N.C.

