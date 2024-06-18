Sara Beth Allen Awarded CSC Academic All-America

Allen qualified for All-America consideration after earning a spot on the CSC Academic All-District team for the second consecutive year, back in May. She becomes just the third Academic All-American in program history, joining Whitney Haller (2007, 2006 and 2009) and Erin Voeltz (2004) on the exclusive list.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech graduate Sara Beth Allen has been awarded third-team Academic All-America status by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). Allen, a first-generation college graduate, completed her degree in Business Administration from the Scheller College of Business on May 3, after delivering a standout offensive season for the Yellow Jackets.

The Jackson County, Ga. native earned her spot on the All-America team with her success in the classroom and in the batters’ box after delivering the most potent offensive season of her career in the spring. Allen set career-bests in batting average (.317), on-base pct. (.520), slugging pct. (.727), runs scored (41), hits (44), doubles (5), triples (2), home runs (16), RBI (43) and walks (50) this past season, including a program-record tying three home run performance in Georgia Tech’s 10-9 victory at Auburn (April 6).

She landed herself in the Top 10 of multiple program records, including the eighth highest on-base percentage for a single season in program history, the 10th best slugging percentage in a season and became just the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever be walked 50 times in one campaign. Her 0.91 walks-per-game ranked fourth in Division I and second among Power 5 hitters, proving herself to be one of the most feared bats in the sport in 2024.

The 2023 Academic All-District® softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.