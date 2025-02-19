Saka wins Silver in 200 IM; Tech Sets New Program Record in 200 Free Relay

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech closed day two of ACC Championships, with Wednesday’s action featuring a program record in the women’s 200 freestyle relay and silver medal by senior Berke Saka.

Day two for Tech was highlighted by five Yellow Jackets qualifying for finals – Max Fowler (1-meter), Saka (200 IM), Leandro Odorici (50 free), Nina Stanisavljevic (50 free) and Mert Kilavuz (500 free).

After coming in third in the 200 IM prelims and earning a spot in the A final, Saka went on to take silver in the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 1:41.77.

In the 50 free prelims, Stanisavljevic swam a 22.13, earning her a spot in the C final, while Odorici clocked a 19.41, which put him in the men’s C final. Kilavuz swam a 4:18.75 in the 500 free prelims, good for a spot in the C final Wednesday night.

Kilavuz finished 21st in the men’s 500 free final, recording a time of 4:19.85. In the women’s 50 free, Stanisavljevic came in 23rd with a 22.63, while Odorici finished 18th in the men’s 50 free, swimming a 19.33, which sits at number two all-time in Tech’s record book.

On the boards, Fowler qualified second in the 1-meter prelims with a score of 377.20. The sophomore went on to finish fifth in the finals (347.25).

Wednesday’s finals session kicked off with the 200 freestyle relay where the women’s squad of Anna Hadjiloizou, Nina Stanisavljevic, Kiah Smith and Sophie Murphy took 10th place with a 1:28.71, which set a new program record.

The men’s relay team also took 10th, with the group of Leandro Odorici, Berke Saka, Robin Yeboah and David Gapinski swimming a 1:16.90.

In the 1-meter diving prelims, Alex Scott totaled a 261.95, good for 24th place. Luke Dotson came in 28th with a 258.10.

Tech now sets its sights on day three of the championship meet, as they prepare to compete in 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, women’s 3M diving.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com