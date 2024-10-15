Saka, Fowler earn ACC Swim-Dive Weekly Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior swimmer Berke Saka has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week, while sophomore diver Max Fowler has been named the Men’s Co-Diver of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Their performances helped lead the Georgia Tech men’s squad to a 174.5-125.5 win over ACC foe Florida State last Saturday.

Saka took first in all three of his individual events, totaling three NCAA B Cut times. He kicked off the day with a 47.07 finish in the 100 back, he then finished first in the 200 back with a time of 1:43.89, and capped off the day with a 1:44.65 finish in the 200 IM.

Saka also swam leadoff in the 200 Medley Relay, helping the Yellow Jackets to a second-place finish.

On the boards, Fowler swept the 1-meter and 3-meter competition, totaling a 334.43 in the 1-meter and a 380.70 in the 3-meter. Both were zone qualifying marks.

Up next for the Yellow Jackets is another ACC road meet, this time traveling to Pitt on Nov. 2.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com