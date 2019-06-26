Ruiz Nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

NCAA Release

INDIANAPOLIS – Georgia Tech track and field standout Amy Ruiz was selected as the Georgia Tech nominee for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Ruiz competed for the Jackets in women’s cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field. She graduated from Tech in 2019 with high honors and a degree in electrical engineering. An ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient, Ruiz was an USTFCCCA all-academic honoree in 2018. She was a three-time ACC academic honor roll selection and was a Women in Engineering Scholarship recipient in 2017 and 2018.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year. The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

