Roper Named Preseason All-ACC

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior Breanna Roper has been named to the Preseason All-ACC team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

“Roper had a tremendous sophomore season and she is well deserving of this preseason honor,” said head coach Aileen Morales. “It is clear that she is one of the top hitters in the ACC and we will look for her experience at the plate to help guide us to a successful season. I could not be happier for her earning this recognition.”

Roper, who started all 58 games for the Jackets at second base, led the ACC with 18 doubles last season, and finished with 71 hits, good for fourth in the conference. She tied a program record with five hits in a game at Jacksonville, also tallying a career-best seven RBI. Last season she helped lead Tech to its most wins since 2012, finishing 31-27.

Georgia Tech was picked to finish sixth in the ACC in the preseason coaches poll, up one spot from last season.

The White and Gold open the 2020 season at Mewborn Field, hosting the 21st Buzz Classic Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 6-9. The Jackets kick off the action on Feb. 6 against University of Alabama-Birmingham with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

