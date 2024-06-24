Roebuck Named Women’s Tennis Associate Head Coach

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back at Georgia Tech and in the ACC,” Roebuck said. “I’ve had so many great experiences here as a player and coach, and I am incredibly thankful to Rodney [Harmon] for the opportunity to work together again at my alma mater. Go Jackets!”

“I am really excited Austin is coming back to join our coaching staff as associate head coach,” said Harmon. “He did such a great job as our volunteer coach and gained valuable experience as an assistant coach at Indiana for the past three years.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech alumnus, Austin Roebuck , returns to The Flats as associate head coach for the women’s tennis program, Byers women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon announced Monday. Roebuck served as assistant coach at Indiana for the last three seasons.

In three seasons at Indiana (2021-24), Roebuck helped the Hoosiers regain national exposure with the program’s first top 75 national ranking since 2019. He helped mentor Lara Schneider to back-to-back all-Big Ten selections after producing consecutive winning seasons on the courts. Schneider was also part of the doubles team with Laura Masic that captured the 2022 ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championship to clinch a spot in the ITA National Fall Championships. As a pair, Schneider and Masic climbed as high as No. 22 in the national ITA doubles rankings.

Prior to his stint at Indiana, Roebuck served as the volunteer assistant coach at Georgia Tech for two seasons (2019-21). During the two seasons, Georgia Tech remained a top 12 program nationally, clinched a pair of berths to the National Team Indoor Championships, reached the ACC Tournament championship match (2021) and advanced to the NCAA Championships round of 16 (2021). With several successes on the courts, Roebuck worked primarily with the doubles team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores, who reached the No. 1 ranking in the country in 2021.

Roebuck spent the 2019 spring season as the volunteer assistant coach for the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Kennesaw State. At KSU, he helped develop practice plans, served as an on-court coach for home dual matches, provided statistical analysis on matches and assisted with travel logistics.

He also previously worked at ATi Tennis Academy as the managing partner and director and served as a USTA team coach.

A four-year letterwinner for Georgia Tech men’s tennis, Roebuck played under head coach Kenny Thorne from 2006-10. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in general management from Georgia Tech in May 2012.

