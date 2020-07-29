Rodney Howard Granted Immediate Eligibility

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech forward Rodney Howard, a 6-11 post player who transferred to Tech from Georgia, has received NCAA approval waiving his required year of residency and will be eligible immediately to compete for the Yellow Jackets, head coach Josh Pastner announced Wednesday. Howard has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Howard, who attended Centennial High School in Alpharetta, Ga., his sophomore and junior years before completing his high school career at Legacy Charter School in Greenville, S.C., enrolled at Tech this summer after spending his freshman season at Georgia. There, the 245-pound pivotman saw action in 24 games, starting two, and played an average of 7.3 minutes per game while averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

“Again, we’re grateful that the NCAA has allowed Rodney to play right away, and thankful to our compliance staff for their time and effort in the process,” said Pastner. “Rodney gives our frontcourt a big boost. His best basketball is ahead of him, and in time, he’ll be a really good player. He’s a physical guy, a straight 5-man. He runs the floor hard, he’s a good screener, and he’s not afraid of physical contact in the post.”