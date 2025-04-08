Road Swing for Softball Begins with 6-3 Win Over Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE, ALA. – Georgia Tech softball (25-15, 9-6 ACC) handled business in its midweek road game with a 6-3 win over Jacksonville State (24-17, 7-8 CUSA). Eliana Gottlieb, Addison Leschber, and Paige Vukadinovich were unmanageable for the Gamecock defense and lifted Tech to its 15th non-conference victory of the season.

QUICK HITS

Sophia Voyles made her 17 th start of the season in the circle on Tuesday against the Gamecocks. Voyles advanced to 10-4 on the season after recording four strikeouts against 17 batters faced in 4.0 innings.

start of the season in the circle on Tuesday against the Gamecocks. Voyles advanced to 10-4 on the season after recording four strikeouts against 17 batters faced in 4.0 innings. Kinsey Norton made her 22 nd appearance of the season, her 19 th in relief, to take over for Voyles in the fifth inning. Norton went on to collect her fifth save of the season after recording two strikeouts against 13 batters faced in 3.0 innings.

appearance of the season, her 19 in relief, to take over for Voyles in the fifth inning. Norton went on to collect her fifth save of the season after recording two strikeouts against 13 batters faced in 3.0 innings. Gottlieb recorded her third home run of the season in the first inning to provide the Jackets with an early lead. This was Gottlieb’s first home run since the Stanford series in early March.

The outfielder tied her season high for RBI on Tuesday with four, which was previously set in game two of the Dayton double header.

Leschber had an exceptional day, as she went 5-5 to record a new season high for hits. Prior to Tuesday’s game, Leschber sported two hits in four games this season, two of which were against Syracuse.

Her five hits against Jacksonville State are the most in a single game recorded by a Yellow Jacket this season.

Vukadinovich also saw a season high for hits against Jacksonville State (3). The center fielder previously had a season high two runs in nine games.

Vukadinovich continues to hold the longest active reached base streak with 11 games, just shy of the Jayden Gailey’s 13-game streak, which was the longest of the 2025 season.

The Jackets’ offense overall had an exceptional showing as they sported a .714 batting average for their lead off batters and a .500 batting average with runners on third and less than two outs.

Tech’s 15 hits recorded are the second most in a single game this season just behind the Jackets’ 16 hits recorded earlier this season against Bradley.

With the Tuesday win, Tech advances to 12-5 against Jacksonville State.

How it Happened

Singles from lead off batter Vukadinovich and Leschber in the two hole got the Jackets on base before Gottlieb launched one over the center field wall to get Tech on the board in the first.

Voyles began the game getting two strikeouts in the first inning, both of Gamecocks swinging. The senior held Jacksonville State scoreless through three complete innings and collected four strikeouts on the way.

Similar to the first inning, Vukadinovich and Leschber got on base with singles before stealing bases to move into scoring position. Gottlieb stepped up to bat and drove in her fourth run of the game in the form of a sacrificed fly out to left field which sent Vukadinovich running home for her second run of the game.

Jacksonville State was able to get on the board in the bottom of the fourth as a Gamecock was walked with the bases loaded.

Norton relieved Voyles in the bottom of the fifth after the starting senior pitched 4.0 innings. Two Gamecocks got on base before Tech was able to get the first out. The hosts were able to get one run across before the Jackets closed out the inning on a double play.

The Jackets pieced together four singles from Leschber, Gracyn Tucker, Jayden Gailey, and Ella Edgmon which led to two runs to extend Tech’s lead to four runs.

A pair of singles along with a Tech wild pitch added one final run to Jacksonville’s three run total before a ground out closed out the sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will continue its road stand up north against the Tar Heels of North Carolina April 11-13.

