Franklin Adds Rimington Trophy Watch List to Preseason Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Weston Franklin (Jesup, Ga./Wayne County H.S.) is one of 40 student-athletes on the official preseason watch list for the 2024 Rimington Trophy. The Rimington Trophy partnered with Pro Football Focus to select the 40 preseason candidates for the award, which recognizes college football’s top center.

Franklin has started 25-straight games at center for the Yellow Jackets over the last two seasons and played 884 offensive snaps in 2023. He was the anchor of an offensive front that helped pave the way for Tech to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and rank among the top 15 teams nationally in both rushing offense (203.8 ypg – 12th nationally) and fewest sacks allowed (1.15 pg – 15th) in 2023.

Franklin is one of four starting offensive lineman and eight overall offensive starters that return for Georgia Tech in 2024. Last season, Tech ranked third in the ACC and among the top 35 nationally in total offense (424.6 ypg).

Last month, he was tabbed as one of only 14 centers on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy.

King is one of seven Yellow Jackets on watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by QB Haynes King on the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and Davey O’Brien Award (quarterback) watch lists, RB Jamal Haynes on the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (running back) and Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) watch lists, PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker), WR Leo Blackburn and DL Sylvain Yondjouen on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).

The winner of the 2024 Rimington Trophy will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which airs live on ESPN on Dec. 12.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on August 24 versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

