Rematch Against No. 15 OSU Sees Tech Fall, 7-1

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (20-14, 7-5 ACC) dropped its first game of the Bye Week Tournament with a 7-1 finish in its rematch with No. 15 Oklahoma State (20-9, 4-3 Big 12) on Friday evening.

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her ninth start of the season in Friday’s contest against No. 15 OSU. The freshman struck out one batter out of four total batters faced in her 1.1 innings.

Tech saw a season high seven pitchers in the circle today as Tymber Harris, Camden Anders, Maddie Furniss, Makayla Coffield, Kinsey Norton, and Sophia Voyles all entered the game as relief pitchers.

Harris made her first career appearance against OSU and faced five batters, throwing 24 total pitches, in her 1.0 innings pitched.

Friday’s loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State was the first time Tech has dropped a game to the Cowgirls at Mewborn Field.

Grace Connelly’s one hit on Friday extend her hitting streak to five, which is just shy of her previously set longest hitting streak of seven games.

Jayden Gailey now leads the Jackets as far as reached base streaks go as she now has a nine-game reached base streak, the third longest for the Jackets this season behind Addison Leschber (10 games) and Gracyn Tucker (12 games).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Watts caught one Cowgirl looking in the first inning and helped the Jackets have a one, two, three top half of the first inning.

Harris relived Watts to start the second inning before OSU was able to send one runner sprinting home off a ground out to second base.

Anders took the circle next to start the third inning and helped Tech get two outs before a Cowgirl stole home and made the game 2-0.

Furniss was sent in to relieve Anders in the top of the fourth similar to Anders, saw the Jackets’ defense get two outs. A single up the middle advanced the OSU runner home from second.

Coffield was the next pitcher to man the circle for Tech, as she entered the game in to start the fifth. OSU began the fifth quarter with one run scored against Coffield off a sacrificed fly out to right field.

Norton was sent in to relieve Coffield after the sophomore faced three batters. The Cowgirls scored two more runs off a pair of hits and another sacrificed fly before Norton got the final out of the inning swinging.

Connelly was responsible for Tech’s lone run of the game as her single to left center advanced pinch runner Edgmon home from second.

Norton began the final inning of the game pitching for Tech but was relieved by Voyles after the first batter. Voyles surrendered only one run off a sacrificed fly out to left field while also catching to Cowgirls swinging.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball is set to finish the Bye Week Tournament Saturday against Penn State at 2 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Saturday’s game is set to be streamed on ACCNX.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.