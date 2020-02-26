Relay Team Medals on Day 1 of ACC Men’s

“I’m really happy with our medley relay tonight, starting us off once again with another medal on the first day of competition,” said Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark Swimming and Diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart . “I know we’re better than our 800 free relay performance today, but I think our guys are prepared and we’ll be ready to go full steam tomorrow.”

GREENSBORO, N.C. – For the second week in a row, Georgia Tech swimming and diving kicked off day one of the ACC Championships on the podium as the 200 medley relay finished third on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The 200 medley relay team of Kyle Barone, Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Corben Miles took bronze in the event, swimming a season-best 1:24.95 – good for an NCAA B qualifying time.

Then in the 800 free relay, Pumputis, Ferraro, Albert Zhi and Daniel Kertesz turned in a season-best time of 6:28.13.

The Yellow Jackets return on Thursday, March 27 as the ACC Men’s Championships continue. Prelims are slated to begin at 10 a.m. with finals following at 5 p.m. Finals are broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Post-Meet Quotes

CAIO PUMPUTIS

On bronze medal performance in the 200 Medley Relay:

“We were not expecting to get a bronze medal today. We are in a better spot tonight than we were this time last year. There was a lot of great energy from the team tonight. We are going to keep pushing ourselves and our limits to get more points towards our overall score. The goal is to get a better place as a team than we did last year. We may have gotten the bronze, but we wanted to make the NCAA A cut, that was our ultimate goal in that event. We will do time trials tomorrow to try to make that cut and will do our best again.”

CHRISTIAN FERRARO

On team mind state during the race:

“We are happy with the bronze. Our time was good, but it was not what we expected. Tomorrow we will try to do a time trial to make the A cut of NCAAs. During the race we just went out and tried to do our best. We are ready for the rest of conference. We have done all the training and it this point it is just about executing and keeping that going. We believe in our training and trust the process.”

